House in the Sawmill / Homestorming + André Caetano

Engineering: Hugo Marques

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Rehabilitation project of old carpentry, in the heart of the Historic Center of Oeiras, a small town near Lisbon, Portugal. The volume of the old carpentry was the starting point for the entire project. We intended to preserve its volume and its gable roof, perfectly integrated into the urban imaginary of this town.

The original volume occupied the entire lot. In order to make the existing building habitable, we created three interior patios, which not only establish a constant relation between indoors/outdoors, but also offer multiple experiences of the spaces, with the original murals of the century XVIII as a background.

On the outside, the new facades replicate the geometry of the original construction, respecting its industrial creation. However, the use of slats and generous windows allow new visual relations with the exterior, creating unexpected frameworks with the limits of the original construction.

On the inside, the program is divided between two floors. The main social area, on the ground floor, with its double-height, is considered the heart of the whole project. Here we can see the gabled roof of the original construction, providing the space with a very characteristic atmosphere and light.