Sauna Malabar / Bela Gebara Arquitetura

Sauna • Itatiba, Brazil Architects: Bela Gebara Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 829 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Rodrigo Pacheco

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Kingspan - ISOESTE



Lead Architect: Bela Gebara

Project Team: Arq.Tetê Soubhia

Engineering: Dirceu Romualdo

City: Itatiba

Country: Brazil

“Test the waters.” Have you ever imagined enjoying a sauna, in the middle of a farm in the outskirts of São Paulo, surrounded by native trees and all in front of a lake?

Completely composed of certified wood, this is the first in a series of buildings being created at the Malabar Farm (Itatiba, SP). They will all follow the same construction method.

To test the waters, we chose to build the sauna first, so the proprietors could start enjoying the site, while the remaining buildings in the complex are constructed.

It sits there suspended, preserving the topography of the natural terrain.

To maximize light capture and provide ample views of the scenery, the roof has been designed with an inverted inclination.

And there’s the result!

Stay tuned for more to come!