Australian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Indigenous Design and Co-authorship

World
Titled "Inbetween", the Australian pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia demonstrates architecture's "capacity to strengthen cultural connections and understanding between non-indigenous and first nations people". Curated by creative directors Tristan Wong and Jefa Greenaway, with Jordyn Milliken, Aaron Puls, Elizabeth Grant, and Ash Parsons, the pavilion will be on physical and digital display at the Giardini from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.

© Dima StouhiCourtesy of inbetween2021.com.auCourtesy of inbetween2021.com.auCourtesy of inbetween2021.com.au+ 8

The Australian pavilion promoted building connections, recognition, and sharing with neighbors. It responds to the Biennale's theme of ‘how will we live together?’ by highlighting a series of work that "demonstrate the protection, revival, and celebration of Indigenous culture". The nations of Polynesia (including Aotearoa New Zealand) Melanesia, and Micronesia have dealt with the challenges of European occupation and colonization, and the impact of their settlements continues to affect these regions to this day.

The pavilion looks at how we might better preserve and integrate Indigenous knowledge systems into architecture through processes of thinking and designing that lead to deeper, more layered outcomes. In parallel it is also about providing a stage for more vulnerable, isolated or simply lesser known islands, territories and atolls. The multiple effects of ‘western’ occupation, migration and climate degradation will one day see some of these unique populations on the brink of dislocation and irreversible cultural impact. -- Australian Pavilion Curators

During this year's Biennale, Australia invited its neighbors from the Pacific to exhibit examples of their architecture and the engagement processes behind them. The representation of non-indigenous and Indigenous ideologies allows architecture to become a link that reveals layers of history and memory of people-centered approaches of shared humanities.

© Dima Stouhi
The space activates exploration and discovery through visual, tactile, and auditory experiences. Entering the exhibition, visitors will experience a "dream-like" space of red earth covering the pavilion's floor. They are then encouraged to ‘navigate’ through this terrain, connecting the human sensory system to the to terra firma, reinforcing the centrality of Country. The rectilinear gallery walls are removed, allowing the core of the exhibition to be presented as a continuous canvas. 

Courtesy of inbetween2021.com.au
Inbetween

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021, and watch our official playlist on Youtube featuring exclusive interviews with architects and curators of the Biennale.

