Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura

Houses • Manaos, Brazil Architects: Arena Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Lead Architects: Muna Hussami Hauache

Arquiteto Assistente: Rouse Carmo

Engineering: Silvan Borges de Oliveira - Engenheiro Civil (cálculo estrutural)

Landscape: Muna Hauache

City: Manaos

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This home is located in a residential condominium in Manaus, in the Tarumã neighborhood where there are several native forest areas, springs of streams and many wild animals. The land the house is built upon holds a fragment of the lush Amazon Forest, in the middle of the urban area, and is 25 km away from the international airport. The slope between front and bottom of 1.40m on a slope to the bottom of the lot.

The main priority of the project is to take advantage of the landscape’s potential through preserving the original forest by not making the soil waterproof, using natural light and ventilation by finding the right spots. The construction process was cautious and care was taken not to damage roots and even have trees growing across the living room! The choice for a metallic structure would impact as little as possible since it is prefabricated and made under measure, therefore no use of earthwork machines or felling of adult trees was needed. The ground level is 1 (one) meter or more above the natural terrain, rising to a “stilt house”. The building occupies the center of the site where there was a glade and faces the street southwest. Wind predominantly blows from east to west. The microclimate is fresh with temperatures varying between 22°C and 34°C throughout the year with an average relative humidity of 90%.

Biophily And Habitability. Diverse branches and leaves work as external windshield curtains for all the openings that in turn are “Front Stage” of the Grand Opera of nature that presents its oxygen, perfumes and blue butterflies. Life in this dome, under the canopies of centuries-old trees, so close to the vegetal textures, surrounded by the light and shadow of the moving foliage, to the sound of countless animals of the forest become unique qualifications of the indoor spaces created. Such pre-existing resources have the priceless value of time and the vital energy of nature.

Detail: The Staircaselike. Like a semi-spiral, the panoramic staircase accesses the upper level of the bedrooms and the terrace, up to the high tops of the trees. It is a viewpoint that promises an experience of close proximity to the trunks of the trees that surround it.

Metal Parts Recycling. The central axis of the spiral part of the staircase (2 metallic tubes of 16cm in diameter) were acquired in a metal recycling depot from the industrial district of Manaus. To cover the stair tower, part of an old steel channeling with a diameter of 2.60m was used. The English steel structures of historic buildings in Manaus have been in the architect's visual repertoire since her childhood.

Detail: Furniture. Some of furniture were exclusively designed. Countertop for painted steel structure and angelim wood washbasin.

Terrace. It is a deck 80 cm over the roof slab that collects the rainwater to be stored. The sky's the limit!