World
Casa de Hóspedes / Arriba

Casa de Hóspedes / Arriba

© Hugo Santos Silva

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Coimbra, Portugal
  • Architects: Arriba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  699 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hugo Santos Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BRUMA, Blum, Weber, JNF, Velux
  • Lead Architects: Filipe Silva Ferreira e José Andrade Rocha
  • Project Team:Ana Galrão, Filipe Ferreira, José Rocha, Miguel Negrão, Raffaella Pudda
  • City:Coimbra
  • Country:Portugal
© Hugo Santos Silva
Text description provided by the architects. The estate is located in the west of Coimbra, on a hillside of dense vegetation with large trees. The main house, built in the 90's, faces south, in a set of fragmented volumes with sloped roofs.

© Hugo Santos Silva
Proposal Plan
© Hugo Santos Silva
Next to the pool, an annex was later built for the technical area, outdoor kitchen and kennel, a programthat covered an extensive area of soil. The clients wanted to re-think this area and  incorporate a small guesthouse.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
The proposal sought to re-naturalize the soil, favoring the blend of the guest house with vegetation that, in the future, will provide greater privacy to both houses. The different micro-volumes that compose the guest house are merged in a continuous interior space, promoting different connections with the surroundings. The simplicity of the design is also reflected in the chosen materials - pine wood, concrete and lime.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
