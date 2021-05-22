Casa de Hóspedes / Arriba

-
Architects: Arriba
- Area: 699 ft²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Hugo Santos Silva
-
-
Lead Architects: Filipe Silva Ferreira e José Andrade Rocha
- Project Team:Ana Galrão, Filipe Ferreira, José Rocha, Miguel Negrão, Raffaella Pudda
- City:Coimbra
- Country:Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The estate is located in the west of Coimbra, on a hillside of dense vegetation with large trees. The main house, built in the 90's, faces south, in a set of fragmented volumes with sloped roofs.
Next to the pool, an annex was later built for the technical area, outdoor kitchen and kennel, a programthat covered an extensive area of soil. The clients wanted to re-think this area and incorporate a small guesthouse.
The proposal sought to re-naturalize the soil, favoring the blend of the guest house with vegetation that, in the future, will provide greater privacy to both houses. The different micro-volumes that compose the guest house are merged in a continuous interior space, promoting different connections with the surroundings. The simplicity of the design is also reflected in the chosen materials - pine wood, concrete and lime.