The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Entitled Primitive Migration from/to Taiwan, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) and curatorial teams Divooe Zein Architects and Double-Grass International Co., organized an immersive exhibition for the Biennale Architettura 2021. Taiwan’s Collateral Event for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will run from 22 May to 21 November 2021 at Palazzo delle Prigioni.

As the organizers explain, Portuguese sailors once sailed past Taiwan calling it "Ilha Formosa" in Portuguese, for which it has become known. The profound interaction between Taiwan’s rich geological and ecological appearance, as well as its ethnically diverse cultures, has made the island a unique place to inhabit. For the Biennale, the architectural proposition seeks to ask how Taiwan, with a current population of around 23 million, can maintain its unique way of living and its architectural culture whilst surrounded on all fronts by mountains, forests and oceans.

The presentation is unveiled through five existing architectural projects in Taiwan that explore the effects of human and nature interaction: Siu siu – Lab of Primitive Sense, Nature Monastery in Bali, Semi-ecosphere glass house for isolation and meditation, Lab of Primitive Sense and The Forest BIG. The architectural design provides viewers with a tranquil environment that echoes the history of Venice.

Additionally, the exhibition unites audiovisual and olfaction designs by collaborating with Peruvian director Mauricio Freyre to produce conceptual images and Äi Äi Illum Lab to design interactive elements. Through the collaboration with Äi Äi ILLUM LAB, a candle studio that organizes interactive exhibitions, the presentation invites visitors to experience a unique curatorial concept that stimulates our five senses.

Courtesy Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale