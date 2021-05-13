Spaces for Creativity Competition: Understanding the Impact of the Built Environment on Behaviour

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

There is much discussion about the role of technology in our future, and it is without a doubt an important driver. However, our very human aspects: Creativity, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Negotiation, Emotional Intelligence, Judgement and Cognitive Flexibility, are some of the most important skills that will be required in all future jobs, according to the World Economic Forum.

The purpose of the IE School of Architecture and Design Spaces for Creativity competition is to design a nursery that boosts creativity. Develop a proposal that focuses on encouraging a child’s creativity, uniqueness and personality. Create a sense of place that fosters belonging, fun, and responsiveness to all the stakeholders.

The Nursery School should be for 15 children ages 3 to 6 years old. All other parameters you may define yourself. Your entry should reflect the purpose of the center and how it will positively impact children’s education. Your graphic presentation, using whatever types of expression you wish, should clearly reflect your goals and how your approach/design will achieve them. This is an ideas competition that seeks to reward talent, creativity, and the promise of the participants. This is not a traditional design competition.

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

Who can participate?

Anyone who currently holds a Bachelor or Master degree (or is on track to complete one by September 2021) in architecture, design or a related field or have a Bachelor or Master degree in another field along with a keen interest in design may apply. This competition is for individual participants only. Teams and groups are not eligible. Any person with links to the organizers - personal, professional, or otherwise - will not be eligible to participate in the competition.

The winner must also meet the IE School of Architecture and Design admissions criteria. Winners must register for and attend the Master in Strategic Interior Design, and pay the respective tuition fee.

The Prize

First Prize: Pending admission to IE's Master in Strategic Interior Design program, a scholarship worth €11,000 towards the program tuition fees for the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

Three Second Prizes: Pending admission to IE's Master in Strategic Interior Design program, a scholarship worth €9,000 towards the program tuition fees for the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

Fees

There is no registration fee for the IE Spaces for Creativity. The registration form can be found here. Now is your time. Apply today.

Deadlines

Deliverables

One presentation poster

Using any medium and order you choose Mandatory format A1 (594 x 841 mm) Portrait (vertical) PDF Maximum 10 MB

Using any medium and order you choose Mandatory format A1 (594 x 841 mm) Portrait (vertical) PDF Maximum 10 MB One explanatory text

500 words or less in English explaining your proposal/ideas Mandatory format A4 (210 x 297 mm) Portrait (vertical) PDF maximum 10 MB

500 words or less in English explaining your proposal/ideas Mandatory format A4 (210 x 297 mm) Portrait (vertical) PDF maximum 10 MB Curriculum vitae

PDF format

Your proposal must be submitted digitally

Downloads

IE Spaces for Creativity Poster

IE Spaces for Creativity Poster Terms and Conditions

Jury

The jury is made up of the following world-leading designers:

Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Interior Design at IE School of Architecture and Design and Principal of Interior Design for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at AECOM

Primo Orpilla, Co-Founder and principal of San Francisco-based design studio O+A

About IE School of Architecture and Design

IE School of Architecture and Design is one of the leading schools in Europe and expands the boundaries of traditional architecture and design education. Therefore, by establishing this award - Spaces for Creativity - which brings together knowledge from many fields, including business, technology and management, along with critical thinking and creative approaches, we seek to empower students to prepare themselves for a changing world. IE welcomes students who seek challenges and aspire to become leaders in the dynamic and evolving world of architecture and design.

About IE Master in Strategic Interior Design

The Master in Strategic Interior Design was created to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to approach challenges emerging in the world of interior space design. This program focuses on work, retail, hospitality, and learning environments—the four main types of spaces where change is occurring, and those with the greatest potential for innovation. Students will gain first-hand experience by working alongside leaders in the field, visiting top studios, and attending IE Architecture and Design special lectures.

Download the information related to this competition here.