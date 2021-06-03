5 Ways that Custom Ceiling Features Can Enhance an Interior Space

Save this picture! The One Lakefront / Robin Chell Design. Image © Daniel Sheehan

The ceiling – commonly referred to as "the fifth wall," – has the potential to transform an interior space from average into extraordinary. When it comes to design, the ceiling is often forgotten, and there are many missed opportunities to create moments of visual interest and delight.

Architectural mesh is the perfect example of a decorative interior ceiling feature that is adaptable to a wide variety of aesthetic compositions and purposes. Kaynemaile architectural mesh is a modern chainmail fabric consisting of polycarbonate interlinked rings formed seamlessly together. The mesh is fire resistant, lightweight, and durable.

Here are 5 examples of how these custom ceiling features can be used to enhance an interior space:

1. Thematic Ceiling Features

Comvita is a global market leader in mānuka honey. Their new Wellness Lab, in Auckland, New Zealand, is an experiential space that seamlessly integrates nature and science—taking guests on a multi-sensory experience. In response to the uniqueness of the retail space, designer Naomi Rushmer selected a bronze-coloured architectural mesh to be used as a ceiling feature within the Wellness Lab. The feature's design replicates the honeycomb's geometric patterns. Kaynemaile Mesh centre-pieces are not only beautiful but also quite effortless to install.

Save this picture! Comvita Wellness Lab / Naomi Rushmer, Blur the Lines. Image © Comvita

2. Fluid Lighting Features

In Seattle, Washington, designer Robin Chell utilized Kaynemaile mesh to create a series of beautiful, fluid light fixtures that draw inspiration from the waves of the lake close by. The One Lakefront, a mid-rise 236-unit residential condominium located adjacent to Seattle’s Lake Union, is the ultimate in modern lakeside luxury. The interior space was designed to evoke a sense of ‘modern lake house style,' and the delicate silver mesh lighting features used in the pavilion lobby and above the elevator lobby help to achieve this aesthetic – tying the space together.

Save this picture! The One Lakefront / Robin Chell Design. Image © Daniel Sheehan

3. Lightening the Mood

The Greater Columbus Convention Center is in downtown Columbus, Ohio, United States. The convention center was designed by Peter Eisenman, constructed in 1993, and expanded in 1999 and again in 2016. Custom ceiling features were designed for two of the convention center’s ballrooms: the 17,700 square foot (1644 m2) Union Ballroom and the (1338 m2) square foot Short North Ballroom. Kaynemaile mesh screens were hung in long continuous strips, that sit between each baffle in alternating lengths to give an undulating effect. Colour-changing RGBW LED lights were incorporated into the dividers to create numerous lighting effects, which help to break up the expansive volume of the room.

Save this picture! The Greater Columbus Convention Center / Peter Eisenman. Image © Brad Feinknophf, OTTO, Raven & Snow

4. Creating Intimate Spaces

Colie Makchi is a specialist coffee house in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Colie Makchi brings atmosphere, passion, and a contemporary twist to the traditional Vietnamese coffee house typology. In the design of the interior for Colie Makchi, a key objective was to define smaller, more intimate spaces within the main area for customers that felt warm and inviting. Three curved hanging screens form a bold centerpiece in the middle of the coffee house, as they wrap around the seating arrangements to give the impression of smaller rooms within the space. The Water Clear Kaynemaile mesh encloses the seating and offers visual transparency while maintaining airflow compliance throughout the space.

Save this picture! Colie Makchi Coffee House / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Image © Quang Dam

5. Making an Entrance

The Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore is the physical embodiment of the Red Dot Design Awards—one of the largest design awards in the world. Over the last 12 years, it has welcomed some 645,800 visitors and hosted over 688 events. Designed by Cox Architects & Architects 61, The Red Dot Design Museum sits along the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade. The building takes on a strong geometrical form and comprises a playful composition of structural steel elements and a large overhanging roof that reflects the dynamism of Marina Bay. The entrance space features six custom-coloured hanging Kaynemaile mesh screens that are suspended on either side. The screens are staggered, framing the main doors, and are lit from the top to create a striking entrance piece. The angles of the screens complement the strong geometric forms of the museum's facade.

Save this picture! The Red Dot Design Museum Singapore / Cox Architects & Architects 61. Image © Tripeaksimagery