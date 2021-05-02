We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

GP House / OWN + Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

GP House / OWN + Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

© Manolo R Solís

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
  • Design Team:Patricia Ruiz Muñoz
  • Collaborators:Andres Degetau
© Manolo R Solís
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Yucatán Country Club Golf Club on the Yucatán peninsula.
The project was born from a collaboration between friendly firms which have a very similar way of projecting. With simple and clean geometry, a project is developed that revolves around inhabiting the exterior from any point of the house, the terraces being a primary point of the project. Transparency and privacy were the factors to consider when designing the project. With great views of the golf course and the magnificent trees in the environment.

© Manolo R Solís
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Manolo R Solís
The design of the project follows a line of sustainable and bioclimatic design, with a previous analysis of the climatology and orientations of the local natural elements, using them to benefit the energy consumption of the project and the well-being of the inhabitants.

© Manolo R Solís
The project is oriented to the north, for the most part, to receive the greatest natural lighting, through floor-to-ceiling windows, which are covered by a dynamic facade generated by woody louver panels which allow generating privacy when required, and at its own expense. Once open to the views of the field, from the privacy of each space.

© Manolo R Solís
Longitudinal Section A
Longitudinal Section A
© Manolo R Solís
The ailerons in the slab of the bedrooms, which serve as hot air extraction chimneys, help to naturally illuminate each space and reduce the interior temperature, generating spaces with fresh and oxygenated ventilation, reducing the use of air conditioners along the way throughout the year.

© Manolo R Solís
The palette of materials selected for the project (Concrete, Wood, Steel, and Glass) generates an elegant and subtle environment that creates an atmosphere of tranquility and peace in the spaces, generating greater well-being of the users.

© Manolo R Solís
The first level is projected as an open plan divided by sliding wooden panels, to generate privacy in the kitchen spaces and television area. Which are integrated through the terrace and pool, which corresponds to the geometry of the terrace on the second level.

© Manolo R Solís
The second level is projected as a private area, which is used to contain the 4 rooms and a family room, which are joined by a perimeter terrace, providing each space with an interior / exterior relationship, always looking for the biophilic aspect in daily living.

© Manolo R Solís
