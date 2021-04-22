CBC House / Estudio MMX

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  708
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
  • Collaborators:Eréndira Tranquilino, Mariel Collard, Mariana Braga
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. This project, located west of Mexico City, experiments with the diversity of environments experienced when walking through it. For its design we considered wide open spaces to complement the distant views and interlock with the closed and intimate spaces, in sequence, designed to to enjoy the change of scales, heights and chiaroscuros of the site and the house.

© Rafael Gamo

The generosity and dignity of architecture and landscape are fundamental components to achieve the intimate and specific programme that a single-family home requires. In this project there are spaces in which unexpected and surprising things are experienced at every moment, making architecture the framework of the daily history that will be written by its inhabitants.

© Rafael Gamo
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Rafael Gamo

One of the main goals was shaping a continuous garden for which platforms at different levels were created which determined the organization of the house public spaces favoring the connection between the exterior. 

© Rafael Gamo

The public programme is covered by 2 platforms that form large terraces on the upper levels remaining in close contact with the suspended gardens on these platforms.

© Rafael Gamo

