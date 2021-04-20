Zenstay Boutique Hotel / Zen-In Architects

Save this picture! aerial night view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Design Team: Yixin Guo, Yongli Yao, Peng Xiao

Structural Design: Wei Chen

Landscape Design: Shengzhe Shen, Yixing Guo

City: Zhoushan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Zenstay Hotel is the ideal home for a post-80s couple on the eastern end of mainland China, originally a stone house on a hillside in the middle of the island. Sitting and watching the tides rise and fall, and weathered by the elements, the stone house has contributed to the rustic island culture and the beauty of the years. The "local dwelling" and "natural texture" are the entry points for the design of the Zenstay Hotel.

The project preserves the stone walls, wooden floor slabs, wooden roof frame and grey tiled sloping roof of the old building to the greatest extent, creating a simple and original living space. At the same time, white blocks are inserted at the entrance of the ground floor to link the originally separated public spaces and give them a sense of depth; an outdoor atrium is set up in the centre of the lobby to regulate the light and atmosphere;

Save this picture! new built cantilever guest room. Image © Weiqi Jin

through the frame structure, several white blocks are elevated on the third floor and their orientation is reversed to match the landscape; above the third floor, a roof terrace is formed to meet the supporting functions, such as infinity pool, amphitheatre and gathering space.

Save this picture! old and new. Image © Weiqi Jin

The new part creates a high quality functional experience of the current Minshuku, while the old part retains the character of the local architecture. The purpose between the old and the new is clear, creating a dramatic opposition. The atrium, the staircase and the high-ceilinged grey space are used to blur and attempt to reconcile this layered conflict, ultimately achieving spatial unity and stability.