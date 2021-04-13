Call For Entries: Design New Facilities for the Observation of the Aurora Borealis

Save this picture! YAC - Young Architects Competitions - launches ARCTIC HOTEL

YAC - Young Architects Competitions - launches ARCTIC HOTEL, a competition of ideas for the design of accommodation facilities combining hospitality and unspoilt nature and offering a unique experience for the observation of the Aurora Borealis.

The cash prize of €15,000 will be distributed to the winning proposals selected by an international jury panel made of, among the others: Angelo Micheli (AMDL Circle), Rodrigo Duque Motta, Nicodemos Tsolakis (Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects), Lukas Rungger (noa*), Mario Cucinella, Dagur Eggertsson (Rintala Eggertsson Architects) and Hesselberg Foged (Effekt).

Design a Unique Experience

Some places may seem straight out of a fairy tale, but they exist in the real world. In some places, a blend of legends, landscapes and memories creates something that cannot be described in words: something humans perceive but cannot express, something science explains but does not own.

Rovaniemi is one of those places.

Capital of Finnish Lapland, Rovaniemi is one of the few cities in the world located a few kilometres from the Arctic Circle: a legacy of people with colourful clothes and special traditions, reindeer farmers and sleigh builders. Rovaniemi is a place made of snow, perpetual dawns and dusks, and it is home to the dancing lights that shine in the sky during cold winter nights – the Aurora Borealis.

Home to Santa Claus - the Scandinavian myth that conquered the world through tales and folklore - the town of Rovaniemi had been considered inaccessible and remote for most of its history. Until last century, when it became the destination for visitors and tourists who wanted to feel its magic and see the fascinating Northern Lights. Today Rovaniemi is no longer a prerogative of expert travellers and explorers, and new hospitality models are necessary in order to protect the remote identity of this land. An identity that is characterized by primitive beauty and harmony, and inaccessibility and the absence of humans greatly contributed to its shaping.

How can we make places like this accessible, as inaccessibility is a key part of their charm? What kind of accommodation facilities can combine hospitality and unspoilt nature?

This is the challenge of Arctic Hotel, the competition organized by YAC and Rovaniemi to create a place where people can experience the most authentic North, respecting its isolation and magic.

On Ounasvaara Hill, overlooking one of the most remote bases ever built, architects will have the opportunity to imagine a structure that blends with the forest, the snow and the sky. A place where visitors can find shelter from the freezing temperatures of the Arctic Circle, gather around a fire, and enjoy the rarest and most mysterious spectacle of nature: the Aurora Borealis.

Jury

Prizes

1st Prize: 8.000 €

2nd Prize: 4.000 €

3rd Prize: 2.000 €

2 Gold Mentions: 500 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

12/04/2021 “early bird” registrations- start

16/05/2021 (h 23.59 GMT) “early bird”registrations- end

17/05/2021 “standard” registrations- start

13/06/2021(h 23.59 GMT) “standard” registrations- end

14/06/2021 “late” registrations- - start

11/07/2021 (h 23.59 GMT) “late” registrations- end

14/07/2021 (h 12.00- midday- GMT) Materials submission deadline

More information at www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contact: yac@yac-ltd.com