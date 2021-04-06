Call for Entries: Design Observation Points for the WWF Oasis of Orbetello

YAC (Young Architects Competitions) and WWF launch WWF OBSERVATION CABINS, a competition of ideas for the design of some observation points and a visitors’ center for the WWF Oasis of Orbetello as a unique space to protect and safeguard nature.

The cash prize of € 15,000 will be distributed to the winning proposals selected by an international jury panel consisting of, among others: Kazuyo Sejima (SANAA), Sou Fujimoto, Simon Frommenwiler (HHF), Patrick Lüth (Snøhetta), Raulino Silva, Mariana de Delás , Nicola Scaranaro (Foster+Partners), Giulio Rigoni (BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group).

Observation Points and a Visitors’ Center

Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

Soil consumption, deforestation, poaching. If the numerous species living on Earth had a voice, there would be a deafening cry of pain rising from deserts, mountains, burning forests, and polluted skies.

In the fight for the protection of ecosystems there are no winners or losers. Yet, human beings seem to linger. While the delicate balances supporting this planet are eroding, anarchic economic systems linger in the race for a progress with no future and a wealth with no tomorrow.

This is the awareness at the base of WWF’s initiatives. For sixty years, WWF has been giving voice to the silent cry of those who have none to ask for help. WWF’s oases were created to achieve this goal. They aim at protecting the abundance of this planet and the right to exist of every living creature.

However, there is no protection without knowledge. There is no conservation without access. Protecting means giving access to the wonders of Mother Nature. This is because only by enjoying the existing beauty can one fall in love with it and only by falling in love with it can one become an active player in defending our planet.

Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

This is the goal of WWF Observation Cabins. This is YAC’s and WWF’s competition to support one of the most ancient WWF oases. Such a competition aims at creating a place where, to raise awareness, visitors can reconcile with nature by enjoying and acknowledging the beauty that lies where human beings manage to remain silent and listen.

Thanks to this competition, architects will have the opportunity to play a crucial role in defending the planet by designing observation points and a visitors’ center. Such elements will stand for a perfect combination of beauty, species protection, and training humans to respect the planet. This place will be a space to protect and safeguard nature.

This competition aims to rediscover the main identity of architecture, namely as a “tamed” nature where human beings can be moved by bright sunsets, be amazed by flying pink flamingos, or tremble at the freezing touch of western breezes.

Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

Jury

Prizes

1st Prize: 8.000 €

2nd Prize: 4.000 €

3rd Prize: 2.000 €

2 Gold Mentions: 500 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

15/03/2021 “early bird” registrations- start

11/04/2021 (h 23.59 GMT) “early bird” registrations- end





12/04/2021 “standard” registrations- start

09/05/2021(h 23.59 GMT) “standard” registrations- end





10/05/2021 “late” registrations- - start

06/06/2021 (h 23.59 GMT) “late” registrations- end





09/06/2021 (h 12.00- midday- GMT) Materials submission deadline

More information at: www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contact: yac@yac-ltd.com