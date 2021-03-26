Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2021 Awards

Another year, another successful ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards! With more than 75,000 votes gathered over the past 20 days, the results of the 2021 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were nominated and selected by our readers.

The 2021 China Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

This year we celebrate three projects -- highlighting a wide range of interventions, typologies, scale, material and locations, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as the previous ones did, honors well-established practices and the newcomers. High-profile figures include CCTN Design with its reconstruction of Beijing Old Industrial Park, MAD Architects reshape the roof of Beijing Courtyard to become a children’s playground, and gad designed a sculptural art museum on the top of the mountain.

True to its status, ArchDaily China, the most far-reaching Chinese architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful!

