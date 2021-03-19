We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Holiday Home in Þingvallavatn / Krads

Holiday Home in Þingvallavatn / Krads

© Marino Thorlacius

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Selfoss, Iceland
  • Architects: Krads
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marino Thorlacius
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Russwood, Velfac, Bizazza, Culina, Kvadrat, Purnatur
  • Lead Architects:Kristján Eggertsson, Kristján Örn Kjartansson
  • Engineering; Structural And Hvac:Emil Þór Guðmundsson
  • Entrepreneur:Smíðandi ehf / Gestur Þráinsson
  • Interior Carpentry:Helgi Hrafn Jónsson, Jón Árni Þórisson & Christian Danielsen
  • 3d Modelling:Guðni Valberg
  • City:Selfoss
  • Country:Iceland
More SpecsLess Specs
© Marino Thorlacius
Text description provided by the architects. The holiday home is carefully placed on a densely overgrown hill that is sloping north in the direction of the great Lake Þingvallavatn in southwestern Iceland. On multiple levels, the otherworldly landscape has modeled the form of the building. 

© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius
In dialogue with the terrain, the concrete foundation of the wooden house lies in three staggered planes that follow the movement of the landscape. In a similar manner, the roof surface, overgrown with local grass and moss, slopes partly towards and partly with the hill.

© Marino Thorlacius
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
© Marino Thorlacius
The location of the house has been chosen with great care to integrate the building into the surroundings while framing specially selected views of the landscape. Towards North, the house rises above the low scrub to give an unobstructed view over Þingvallavatn and the mountain Skjaldbreið from the main room of the house. In the opposite direction, the main room opens onto a south-west-facing terrace that is closely surrounded by trees. From here, the mountains Jórutindur and Hátindur can be seen at the same time as a view is established from the terrace, through the house, and out towards the lake. 

© Marino Thorlacius
Section
Section
© Marino Thorlacius
Apart from the terrace, the immediate surroundings of the building are so densely vegetated that they are close to impenetrable. Preserving the landscape as pristine as possible was a major intention in both the design process and during the construction of the house. In return, the greened roof is established as an accessible plane.

© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius
Access to the roof can be gained from inside, from the house's sleep- and play loft, or from the outside where the slope starts at the foot of the integrated boat shed. Following the ascend, standing at the top of the roof's edge above the trees, the landscape opens up in a magnificent and ever-changing panorama towards the lake and the surrounding mountains. 

© Marino Thorlacius
Project gallery

About this office
Krads
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesIceland
Cite: "Holiday Home in Þingvallavatn / Krads" 19 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958835/holiday-home-in-thingvallavatn-krads> ISSN 0719-8884

