Call for Entries: ICONIC AWARDS 2021 - Innovative Architecture

Today marks the start of the registration phase for the international ICONIC AWARDS 2021: Innovative Architecture. The awards recognise the best achievements in architecture, innovative interior and product design, as well as outstanding communication concepts and singularly innovative materials. The winners will be honoured at the awards ceremony on 11 October 2021 at the Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich, where they will have ample opportunity to network with other players on both the national and international scene.

The awards are open to architects, engineers, specialist planners, agencies and design firms, construction companies and real estate businesses, as well as manufacturers from the design and production sectors – projects must be submitted by 21 May 2021. The high-profile jury will award the “Selection”, “Winner” and “Best of Best” titles, as well as the special categories “Architects of the Year” and “Interior Designers of the Year” and the honorary prize “Architects’ Client of the Year”.

Attaining an award offers prize winners the perfect opportunity to communicate their achievements and positions them as successful players on a global platform for all to see – and additionally, it assures them a place at the prestigious awards ceremony, to be held in Munich during the EXPO Real.

Jury members

Michel Casertano, Atelier Brückner GmbH, Stuttgart

Asif Khan, Asif Khan Ltd., London

Silvia Olp, aed e.V., Verein zur Förderung von Architektur, Engineering & Design, Stuttgart

Prof. Dr. Werner Sobek, Werner Sobek AG, Stuttgart

Linda Stannieder, Huawei Research & Development, Berlin

Song Zhaoqing, Lacime Architects, Shanghai

Important details at a glance

Early bird deadline: 9 April 2021

Registration deadline: 21 May 2021

Awards ceremony: 11 October 2021, Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich

For further information and to register, visit: www.en.innovative-architecture.de

About the Organiser: German Design Council

The German Design Council has operated as one of the world’s leading centres of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, branding and innovation since 1953. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships. With events, conventions, awards, jury meetings and expert committees, the German Design Council connects its members and numerous other international design and branding experts, fosters discourse and provides important stimulation for the global economy. More than 350 businesses currently count among its members.