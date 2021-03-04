New Zealand Luxury Lodge Features Panoramic Views of Lake Wakatipu

Save this picture! Waimarino, Still Waters. Image Courtesy of The B Group : By Walker & Co

Design Base Architects have shared new details of Waimarino Luxury Lodge, a development on the shores of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand. The high-end accommodation aspires to create a sustainable destination and an eco-conscious property that connects with nature through villas topped with living roofs. Waimarino – Maori for Still Waters – aims to be a modern, minimalist luxury that reimagines traditional hunting style lodges dotted across New Zealand.

+ 24

Save this picture! Waimarino, Still Waters. Image Courtesy of The B Group : By Walker & Co

Waimarino was designed to touch lightly on the landscape with clean lines inspired by the lakeshore environment. Founder Andrew McIntosh notes that, “We wanted to give guests the opportunity to disappear into their villa but also offer up areas of connection like the garden and orchard, yoga studio, restaurant, fire pits, and distillery. The materials we have used have been sustainably grown and sourced, whilst the ambiance is one of understated clean sophistication." The development will include solar power, lake and spring fed water and organic treatment systems.

Save this picture! Waimarino, Still Waters. Image Courtesy of The B Group : By Walker & Co

Save this picture! Waimarino, Still Waters. Image Courtesy of The B Group : By Walker & Co

Powered by sustainable off-grid technology, the design features modular, pre-fabricated builds placed into the environment by crane. Each villa will feature high-end fixtures, one-point sound systems, retractable cinema screens and more. Guests can experience a garden to table experience with access to the onsite vegetable garden and micro-orchard.

Waimarino Luxury Lodge is set to open in late 2022.

News via Design Base Architects