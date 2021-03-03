Kengo Kuma Designs Luxury Villas for Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia

Kengo Kuma & Associates has designed a series of luxury villas for a new tourism development in Saudi Arabia. The project was commissioned by The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) as part of The Red Sea Project. Featuring seven typologies, the design will include villas built on land and overwater. The project aims to set new standards in sustainable development as a global tourism destination.

The luxury villas will include low-rise forms with sweeping and curved roofs, as well as curvilinear facades depending on each typology. Kengo Kuma and Associates took inspiration from the surrounding natural landscape of the site for the islands resort. "Our design for the Island buildings was inspired by the beautifully natural occurring elements of the island. The relatively flat terrain of the island suggested a design that works with low, horizontal volumes and that we should look to gently curve the roof of the buildings to find a harmonious relationship with the ground."

The Red Sea Development Company stated that "the company is developing a range of policies including zero waste-to-landfill, zero discharge to the sea, and zero single-use plastics, and has made a commitment to achieve 100% carbon neutrality. The destination will rely solely on renewable energy and have no connection to the national grid. The leadership of the Kingdom has shown great foresight in its insistence on balanced development of this pristine destination."

The luxury destination will be built as part of a large-scaled infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use. The Red Sea project includes both the luxury villas and an airport designed by Foster + Partners. The first phase of the Red Sea Project is scheduled to open in 2022. The destination is expected to be complete in 2030.