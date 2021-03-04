UC Berkeley College of Environmental Design's Virtual Summer Programs: Now Accepting Applications

The College of Environmental Design (CED) at the University of California, Berkeley is offering a slate of introductory and advanced virtual programs for those interested in the fields of architecture, landscape architecture, environmental planning, urban design and sustainable city planning.

The programs will make an attempt to address questions pertaining to the impact of designers on the built environment and the impact of designs on people.

Overview of the Virtual Programs

embARC SUMMER DESIGN ACADEMY

embARC brings together high school students from diverse backgrounds in a virtual space to explore architecture, urban design and sustainable city planning through integrated components: an Architecture + Urban Design Studio, a Sustainable City Planning Workshop, a Digital Design Workshop, an Environmental Design Conversation Series and a Materials Exploration Workshop.

Eligibility: Open for high school students

Course duration: 5 weeks (July 6, 2021 - August 6, 2021)

DISC* (DESIGN & INNOVATION FOR SUSTAINABLE CITIES)

Disc is an immersive five-week summer program for undergraduates that explores an interdisciplinary and multi-scalar approach to design and analysis in the urban environment. Disc participants engage in the discourses of urban innovation, and develop creative solutions to tackle the urgent challenges global cities face today.

Eligibility: undergraduate students from any college or university.

Course duration: 5 weeks (July 6, 2021 - August 6, 2021)

SUMMER [IN]STITUTE

The program gives you the opportunity to test your enthusiasm for the material and culture of architecture, landscape architecture and sustainable planning while developing a competitive portfolio of design work.

Eligibility: No prior experience in environmental design is necessary.

Course duration: 6 weeks (July 6, 2021 - August 13, 2021)

The SUMMER [IN]STITUTE consists of four cohorts:

The [IN]ARCH program is designed to immerse students in the foundational theories and practices of architectural design. The program is structured as an introduction to studio culture and architectural discourse, and serves as a vehicle for further academic pursuits within the field.

The [IN]ARCH ADV program is an intermediate architectural studio for current architecture majors or recent architecture graduates formulated to push the boundaries of architectural thinking and design. The studios are formal, intensive and structured for experimentation with physical ideas.

The [IN]CITY program will serve as an introduction to the study and practice of urban planning through the lens of sustainability and social justice.

The [IN]LAND program introduces participants to the practice of landscape architecture as an active inquiry. Students are introduced to the fundamentals of landscape architectural practice through the process of making and experimentation as research into site potentials.

Title: UC Berkeley College of Environmental Design's Virtual Summer Programs

Type: Summer Program

Organizers: CED Berkeley

Online Application Opens: December 15, 2020

Application deadline: May 15, 2021

Cancellation deadline: June 18, 2021

Price: $4,360 - $4,600