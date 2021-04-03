GG Office / GG Arquitetura

+ 17

Offices Interiors • Centro, Brazil Architects: GG Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 53 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Lead Architects: Arquiteto Guilherme Galvão e Engenheiro Douglas Alexandre

Engineering: Engenheiro Douglas Alexandre

Collaborators: Marlon Soares, Thaís Queiroz, Tomás Camara e Kelly Espíndola.

Landscape: Wanessa Monteiro

City: Centro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In this commercial room located in the Plaza Offices commercial building, the commercial area of ​​the largest mall in the city of Niterói, RJ, there is the GG Arquitetura office, by architect Guilherme Galvão and engineer Douglas Alexandre. With 53m2, the space, which overlooks Guanabara Bay, with the Rio-Niterói bridge in the background, is the place of work for six people, including the two partners.

After the renovation led by GG Arquitetura itself, the commercial room was expanded towards the external area, creating another 20m2 of floor space, thus providing more comfort not only for the office staff but also for customers. The space was divided into 5 areas - workstation of the team of 4 employees, work area of ​​the 2 partners, kitchen + bathroom area, customers' living area and balcony (which now has 9m2).

The project was conceived so that the office has the look of a home, more precisely a loft with an industrial footprint, making clients feel welcomed at the first contact, free from the seriousness that a traditional office inspires. For this, some solutions were adopted in the new project: all the coverings have the texture of natural elements and cement, the fabric curtains make the environment more cozy and the presence of natural plants in all corners reinforce the feeling of home. With regard to the predominant color palette in the decoration, GG Arquitetura bet on woody tones and cement precisely to reinforce the idea of ​​the natural.

Regarding the predominant materials, the office decoration - in an industrial style with an urban jungle footprint - says a lot about the line of work that the duo usually adopts, full of elements loaded with affective memories of those who occupy the space - here, there are decorative elements that were purchased on awards trips to boards with publications of projects signed by the office. In addition, books and yearbooks that they collect on various topics. Curiosity: the source of the veranda's landscaping was designed and executed by the partners themselves, who love to get their hands dirty. Then, they shared the step-by-step with their followers on social media.