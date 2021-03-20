We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Brazil
  5. Rafael Paiva's Office / URBANODE arquitetura

Rafael Paiva's Office / URBANODE arquitetura

Save this project
Rafael Paiva's Office / URBANODE arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi+ 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Medical Facilities
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: URBANODE arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  301 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artlux Cortinas, Durafloor, Eliane, KWA Iluminação, L&M Serralheria, Marcenaria Nova Canaã, Mezas, SOS Vidros, Zero Máquina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. In general, when we are hired to design a small office space, we seek to bring the steady program together. Sometimes we propose 1 or 2 volumes that are multifaceted and help in solving the program in general. In the case of this physiotherapy and osteopathy practice, we did not need considerable space for storage, so the most important was to propose free areas and fluidity (as a more abstract concept).

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

In programmatic terms we had to solve the reception area, exercise area and handling on the stretcher (with circulation around). We opted to position the table immediately next to the access door, since the width of the space there is smaller due to the volume of the toilet. The measures were sufficient to place two chairs for patients and still have good circulation.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

We use navy plywood joinery to solve more than one problem: the access wall is the one that has the presence of the installations (circuit breaker box and intercom), and, to organize, we move the panel away, creating a false bottom. Another issue was the visibility of the pantry (which had a predetermined position by the building's infrastructure) that would be in the angle of view of whoever entered, so we wanted to create a filter. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Thus, we prolong the joinery and thicken (for aesthetic reasons) the panel up to the limit of the cup volume. This alignment is the imaginary line that separates reception from the exercise and manipulation zone. It is from this same line that we chose to exchange the materiality for a black painted metalwork, subtly defining the project areas. The partition in metalwork and corrugated glass was thought to give privacy to the stretcher.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The metallic elements of the project dialogue with the lighting infra (and exposed concrete slab painted in white) exposed, including the round metal lamp that was designed and executed by our team.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

One last important detail that highlights how the design solutions were designed is the consistency established in relation to the vertical plan of the project. The height of 2.20m is the limit of joinery, metalwork, mirror and shelves; upwards, there are only the installations that are distributed by cable trays, lower to the walls and run behind the panels.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Río Grande del Sur, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
URBANODE arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaremedical facilitiesBrazil
Cite: "Rafael Paiva's Office / URBANODE arquitetura" [Consultório Rafael Paiva / URBANODE arquitetura] 20 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957515/rafael-paivas-office-urbanode-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream