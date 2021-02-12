Geometry and Architecture Explained

Geometry is a language and a portal that allows objects to pass between the physical world and the world of drawing, abstraction, and language. How does stepping through this portal leave an imprint on the buildings we design and build? Architects and theorists like Vitruvius, Alberti, and Le Corbusier all believed that geometry was an important key to architecture’s understanding and design. Is that as true today as it was then? The tools of the architect have changed, has their relationship to geometry changed as well? In this video, we explore why and how geometry is so important to architecture as well as some different approaches to the use and expression of its most indelible principles.

