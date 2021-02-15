Submit a Project Advertise
World
ISSN 0719-8884
City Hall Remchingen / Steimle Architekten BDA

City Hall Remchingen / Steimle Architekten BDA

© Brigida González

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Town & City Hall
Remchingen, Germany
  • Architects: Steimle Architekten BDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Brigida González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GIRA, Findeisen GmbH, Schüco, Chemotechnik Abstatt GmbH, Forbo Flooring GmbH, Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH+Co. KG, Hasselwander GmbH, Jansen AG, Kone GmbH, Liapor GmbH & Co. KG, Mermet S.A.S, Metex Metallwaren GmbH, Pollmeier Massivholz GmbH & Co.KG, RZB Rudolf Zimmermann, Raico Bautechnik GmbH, Warema Rnkhoff SE, neuform-Türenwerk Hans Glock
  • Lead Architect:Steimle Architekten GmbH, Thomas Steimle
  • Construction Supervision:Ernst² Architekten AG, Stuttgart
  • Structural Engineering:wh-p Beratende Ingenieure, Stuttgart
  • City:Remchingen
  • Country:Germany
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The new town hall in Remchingen, on a prominent site between federal highway B10 and the green space along the river Pfinz, is conceived as a new center for encounters and communication. Its immediate vicinity is dominated by the Remchingen Cultural Center and a nursing home, which are discrete, self-referential freestanding buildings that do not form an urban spatial relationship to each other.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

In order to sustainably improve this situation and establish clear edges to the public space, the building was designed as a honed, pentagonal urban element that has no rear sides and shows its architectural presence both to the newly designed market square and to the two street fronts. The new building self-evidently positions itself as an open house for the citizenry, responding precisely with its form to the important spatial relationships and defining a new center for Remchingen. While it clearly looks like a prestigious detached building, its form logically derives from the urban context and thus it also mediates between the existing buildings. An open plaza now joins the new building ensemble of town hall, cultural center, and retirement home to the landscape of the Pfinz.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Given the building’s prominent location, its impact to the townscape when viewed from a distance was an important consideration in determining its dimensions: the height of the new four-story building takes its cue from the surrounding buildings, yet it manifests itself as a discrete object that excitingly enhances them. Its rigorous facades made of insulating concrete strengthen the feeling of solidity and anchorage to the site. Within this uniform outer shell, whose mineral-based wall construction is fully recyclable, the large, regularly spaced windows with deep reveals are clearly distinguishable.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The diverse uses of the town hall are already apparent from the outside: the lobby with the municipal services office and the extensive restaurant area on the ground floor, the wedding hall with its urban loggia on the first floor, and the large, two-story council chamber on the second floor with views of the nearby river Pfinz all have impact on the urban surroundings. In order to bring the character of an open house to life for the citizenry, a free plan with fluid spatial boundaries was established around a central atrium. The tangible spatial openness, which is underscored by the expansive space of the atrium, is designed to offer the public the opportunity to get a closer look at the origin of political activity and to experience the building as a public place in its best sense.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Project location

Address: 75196 Remchingen, Germany

Cite: "City Hall Remchingen / Steimle Architekten BDA" 15 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956539/city-hall-remchingen-steimle-architekten-bda> ISSN 0719-8884

