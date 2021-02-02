Last Week to Vote for the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

It has been a vibrant first week of voting for the Building of the Year Awards. With more than 100,000 votes, gathered up till now, this prize has shown to be, one of the most relevant and democratic in the architecture community… where YOU are the decision-makers, selecting the best architecture of the year.

By voting, you become part of an unbiased and distributed network of jurors that has elevated the most relevant projects over the past decade. Over the next week, it is your collective intelligence that will filter over 4,500 projects down to just 75 finalists.

The 2021 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.