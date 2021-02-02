Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. House at the Lake / Studio Nauta

House at the Lake / Studio Nauta

Save this project
House at the Lake / Studio Nauta

© Frank van der Salm© Frank van der Salm© Frank van der Salm© Frank van der Salm+ 13

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Oudega, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio Nauta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Frank van der Salm
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: RHEINZINK, Modular, KLH, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect:Jan Nauta, Frederik Bo Bojesen
  • Engineering:STEP Engineering
  • Collaborators:Madeleen Dijkman, Looy Drieser
  • City:Oudega
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm

Text description provided by the architects. The House on the Lake, while very aware of the rapid and multifaceted changes in contemporary life, argues for an architecture where fire is once again at the very center of our most intimate living environment. The Lake House is then at its most fundamental, a place that connects people spatially and socially through the craft of preparing and cooking food in the ritual of communal eating. 

Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm
Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm

Situated in the flat Frisian landscape the house at first appears as a pair of interconnected cabins. While substantial in program, the house sits modestly in the landscape. The low and fragmented volumes that compose the house allows nature to envelope the site and as time passes, slowly stitches it into its surrounding environment. As a whole, the House offers multiple generations of family, friends and guests spaces of rest and relaxation, while at the same time suggests a place of refuge and individual contemplation. 

Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm

With the house divided into two parts and each individual volume turned away from each other, rich relationships arise between the interior rooms and the land beyond. Visual connections with the lake, a village, a far off windmill and a church tower create focal points to navigate the surrounding farmscape. Numerous spaces inside and out are created offering places of shade and shelter from the wind and rain.

Save this picture!
© Frank van der Salm
© Frank van der Salm

The two volumes permit several groups of visitors to stay 'apart, but together' with the cooking facilities forming a link between each space. A long and low block dominates the space with a fire at each end. Framing a wide panoramic view over the lake, this fiery kitchen block literally connects the two volumes and forms the heart and hearth of the house. Again, the hearth is not just the practical and functional centre of the house, but it’s cultic and social centre.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Nauta
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "House at the Lake / Studio Nauta" 02 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956141/house-at-the-lake-studio-nauta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream