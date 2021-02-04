Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. New Weyerhaeuser Campus Development Faces Pushback in Washington

New Weyerhaeuser Campus Development Faces Pushback in Washington

Save this article
New Weyerhaeuser Campus Development Faces Pushback in Washington

The Weyerhaeuser Corporate Headquarters in Federal Way, Washington is one of the most iconic projects bringing architecture and landscape together. The current owners of the site, Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group (IRG), have shared plans to clear-cut 132 largely forested acres on the 425-acre campus to build 1.5 million square feet of warehouses. Now the group is facing pushback from architects, preservationists and landscape architects across the country.

Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape FoundationCourtesy of The Cultural Landscape FoundationCourtesy of The Cultural Landscape FoundationCourtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation+ 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation

The Weyerhaeuser campus was made by landscape architect Peter Walker, founding principal of Sasaki, Walker and Associates, and Edward Charles Bassett, partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and was completed in 1972. Dana Ostenson, executive vice president of IRG stated that “We can’t change the footprint or the design” of the proposed warehouses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Peter Walker, the original landscape architect, Craig Hartman, a partner in SOM’s San Francisco office, and Rene Bihan, managing partner at SWA’s San Francisco office, have developed an analysis with alternate plans for accommodating the proposed warehouses. Citing the mid-1970's master plan, they showed how several areas on the 425-acre campus had been identified as areas for possible development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation

As part of a multi-pronged advocacy campaign, The Cultural Landscape Foundation is collecting letters of concern about the proposed development from landscape architects, architects, historians, scholars, and others. These are now live on a microsite within the Foundation's website.

News via TCLF

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "New Weyerhaeuser Campus Development Faces Pushback in Washington" 04 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956039/new-weyerhaeuser-campus-development-faces-pushback-in-washington> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream