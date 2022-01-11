We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. China
  5. Cozoo Tourist Centre / Continuum Design and Architecture

Cozoo Tourist Centre / Continuum Design and Architecture

Save this project
Cozoo Tourist Centre / Continuum Design and Architecture

Courtesy of Continuum Design and ArchitectureCourtesy of Continuum Design and ArchitectureCourtesy of Continuum Design and ArchitectureCourtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Community
Huangshan, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Huangshan (Yellow) Mountain region in southeast China and consists of a tourist information space, local craft display and storage area, staff rooms, restrooms and an observation deck. The main design objective has been to eschew an object-in-the-landscape approach, and instead integrate the building in the surrounding landscape both formally, as well as materially.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

On a formal level, a staircase placed at each end of the building allows it to be continuous with the ground plane, while enabling continuous longitudinal movement over and across it. As a result of this, the Centre's roof becomes an extension of the public space around it and can be openly accessed for enjoying views of the dramatic mountainous surroundings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

The majority of materials, such as the cedar wood used for the facade ribs, have been locally sourced to minimise their carbon footprint. Initially designed to be curved, the ribs had to be rationalized into straight segments (one measurement vertically and one across to mark each vertex) that could be easily hand cut to size and shape by local craftsmen in the village's wood workshop.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

The different segments were glued together, polished and varnished before being installed on the façade. Formally, their width varies gradually from one end of the building to the other, swelling higher up to mark the Centre’s entrance. They also shade the interior from the low hot sun in the summer, while allowing sunlight into the space for passive heating during the winter.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

Funded by a national strategic plan fund for reversing urban migration and working with budget constraints, local materials and available tools and machinery the endeavour has been to create a sustainable focal point for local inhabitants and visitors of this remote rural region.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture
Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tangjiazhuang Village, Anhui, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Continuum Design and Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina
Cite: "Cozoo Tourist Centre / Continuum Design and Architecture" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955476/cozoo-tourist-centre-continuum-design-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Continuum Design and Architecture

汤家庄村游客中心 / Continuum Design and Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream