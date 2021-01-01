Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Blumenthal Building / Kruchin Arquitetura

Blumenthal Building / Kruchin Arquitetura

Save this project
Blumenthal Building / Kruchin Arquitetura

Cortesia de Kruchin ArquiteturaCortesia de Kruchin ArquiteturaCortesia de Kruchin ArquiteturaCortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura+ 26

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings, Restoration, Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Kruchin Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2662
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JHenrique azulejaria, Ser-Cop
  • Lead Architect:Samuel Kruchin
  • Coordination:Xênia Rocha
  • Creative Team:Lucas Leite
  • Collaborating Architects:Ísis Beretta, Thaís Ramaglia
  • Foundation:MG&A Consultores de Solos
  • Structure:Pasqua e Graziano
  • Installations:Ramoska & Castellani
  • Polling:Engestac
  • Frames:Crescêncio Petrucci Consultoria
  • Air Conditioned:Condix Engenharia Ltda.
  • Waterproofing:Proasp
  • Drainage:GEOART Engenharia
  • Construction:Ironfer
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. On João Moura Street, one of the most important Pinheiros roads, in the west of São Paulo, a new commercial enterprise stands out for reconciling the preservation of the local architectural heritage with a new commercial building.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

Designed by Kruchin Arquitetura, Edith Blumenthal Building maintains the front of a set of houses, preserving the traditional image of the street and the scale of the pedestrian from the maintenance of the facades and balconies. The frontal planes were also preserved voluntarily, without incident overturning. At the same time, it serves the scale of the city in an increasingly denser neighborhood, and the needs of a more technological society by having elevators and parking spaces for electric vehicles.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

“The project was careful to contextualize the surroundings. Next to the new construction there is a village from the beginning of the century, which is why we seek to maintain the features of the old city while meeting the needs of the contemporary city ”, says Samuel Kruchin, the office's architect and responsible for restoration projects the Palace of Justice and others that combine historic and new buildings, such as the mixed-use complex Plaza Pamplona.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

The generosity and care of the building with its surroundings are also in the accesses and common areas, with a garden at the front and a space for green in the background, and in the windshields designed especially for the project as a kind of lace, associating it symbolically to a Brazilian knowledge. For the building's public there is a large terrace that allows the creation of a solarium, in a very wide living area.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

Finally, all of the building's plans face open areas, and the prestressed slabs allow for a very versatile layout, reinforcing that it is not a confined building.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura
Cortesia de Kruchin Arquitetura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. João Moura, 921 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05412-002, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kruchin Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRestorationBuildingsBrazil
Cite: "Blumenthal Building / Kruchin Arquitetura" [Edifício Blumenthal / Kruchin Arquitetura] 01 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954129/blumenthal-building-kruchin-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream