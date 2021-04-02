Tiny’s New Headquarters / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

+ 27

Design Team: Natana Eitelven, Nichele Rossi

Cliente: Tiny ERP

Engineering: Master Engenharia e Construção Ltda.

City: Bento Gonçalves

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This building, originally a residence, is located in a predominantly residential area. Our goal was to transform it into Tiny’s new headquarters, a cloud ERP management software company, that supports the concepts of humanization and quality of the corporate space. The main idea has always been to keep the essence of a house. It was their request and our search, almost as if even in an office people could feel at home.

The building's original architecture remained largely unchanged, with punctual treatments that meet the program and local regulations, always respecting the pre-existence. The most significant intervention was in the residence's pool and party room: the pool was deactivated but not demolished, covered with a metal structure and wooden floor; there was also an intervention in the glass cover, which was partially covered in order to provide thermal and luminous comfort.

The entry of natural light occurs indirectly through the ridge vent, which also ensures better ventilation efficiency. The party room has been reconfigured as a place to socialize and it’s the heart of the building. It is there where interpersonal relationships happen, a relaxing space, that opens to the external area and frames a beautiful view of the mountain range.