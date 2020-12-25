Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Marc Leschelier Debuts Black Mortar Pavilion at Artishok Biennial

Marc Leschelier Debuts Black Mortar Pavilion at Artishok Biennial

Save this article
Marc Leschelier Debuts Black Mortar Pavilion at Artishok Biennial

French architect Marc Leschelier created Black Mortar as one of 10 artists participating in the 7th Artishok Biennial in Tallinn. Presented at the EKKM, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Estonia, the project is part of the COPY theme where each artwork premiered at a specifically-chosen location in Tallinn. Curated by Laura Linsi and Roland Reemaa, the biennial included a range of work in addition to the indoor pavilion that explored imitation, simulation and copying.

Black Mortar. Image © Marc LeschelierBlack Mortar. Image © Marc LeschelierBlack Mortar. Image © Marc LeschelierBlack Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier+ 13

Save this picture!
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier

As the curators outline, "COPY muses about and tests the concept of working with something which does not belong to us in the context where nothing really belongs to anyone anyway and everything has already been done before, many times. Yet every moment can, in some way, be novel and singular, can be made anew." The curators introduced a spatial dimension to the matrix of the biennial. Each of the new artworks was presented in a specific place, form and context at a one-night-only event during a 10-day marathon of premieres.

Save this picture!
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier
Save this picture!
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier

Artishok Biennial has taken place since 2008. It is defined by an experimental exhibition format which connects art writers and artists on a shared platform and challenges their relationship during the working process. Artishok is an independent and informal collective, where the biennials’ previous curators select their successors for the following edition.

Save this picture!
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier
Black Mortar. Image © Marc Leschelier

The exhibition is supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Tallinn Cultural Department, Institut Francaise, and the Estonian Association of Architects.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Marc Leschelier Debuts Black Mortar Pavilion at Artishok Biennial" 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953999/marc-leschelier-debuts-black-mortar-pavilion-at-artishok-biennial> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream