Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. VM Apartment / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

VM Apartment / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
VM Apartment / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente+ 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Perdizes, Brazil
  • Architects: Nildo José
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Caesarstone, Basile Marcenaria, Dpot, Etel, Francisco Milhomens, Oscar ono, Perola Mármores, Piso Madeira, Portobello, Tutte Belli Tapeçaria, Uniflex Cidade Jardim
  • Lead Architects:Nildo José, Virginia Lopes
  • City:Perdizes
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Perdizes, a busy neighborhood in São Paulo, this apartment was designed to be the haven of residents in the midst of the bustle of São Paulo. Lovers of the minimalist style, the couple of owners wanted an apartment with as much integration as possible, light colors and natural textures. The central element and starting point of the project was a central column between the kitchen and the living room, which could not be removed.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Thus, the solution found was to peel and leave the original exposed concrete structure, as well as the set of beams that design the lining of the social area. Almost all the walls were demolished and very few were rebuilt, allowing for a new distribution of the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The apartment, which previously had only one bathroom, gained a master suite, an extension to the closet and a new toilet. The kitchen and the living room were fully integrated, but with solutions that are out of the ordinary. The concept of island or American cuisine gave way to the carrara marble dining table, which is born aligned with the exposed concrete column.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Ahead, a long bench in Ceaserstone serves as support for this entire region. The owners are from the interior of São Paulo and, therefore, wanted the new address to refer to the roots of their hometown. To bring the comfort and warmth from which they came, Nildo bet on a clear palette, wooden panels and natural textures, creating an atmosphere of comfort and refuge.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Perdizes, São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nildo José
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "VM Apartment / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados" [Apartamento VM / Nildo José] 01 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953759/vm-apartment-nj-plus-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream