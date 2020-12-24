Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen

+ 27

Client: Løvtag IVS

Contractor: BB Bygge & Entreprenørfirma

Engineer: LB Consult Rådgivende Ingeniør AS

City: Hadsund

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The 9 cabins are built in a small, quaint forest on the Als Odde peninsula. The woods is a mix of deciduous and coniferous forest with soft moss covering large expanses of the forest floor. If you are lucky, and quiet, you may well see deer, rabbits or pheasants.

The cabins are located on a small hilltop overlooking a meadow which gives a wonderful view over the top of the forest and lets the sunshine in during the afternoon. Mariager Fjord is Denmark’s longest fjord with a beautiful diverse landscape. It winds through scenic green hills from the town of Hobro in the West to the ocean Kattegat in the East where the hotel is located. Each hotel room is a cabin high up in the trees. The nine cabins can host up to four sleeping guests and encloses a tree which grows up through the middle.

The access to the roof terrace gives the impression that you continue to ‘climb’ the tree to reach the canopy. In all directions scenic views of the forest are framed by panoramic windows. An outdoor shower is mounted on the facade of the cabin to create the experience of bathing in the forest among the trees.