Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Steelform Factory Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura J.A. Lopes da Costa

Steelform Factory Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura J.A. Lopes da Costa

Save this project
Steelform Factory Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura J.A. Lopes da Costa

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 58

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Industrial Architecture, Factory
São Roque, Portugal
  • Lead Architects:José A. Lopes da Costa, Tiago Meireles
  • Colaboradora:Rita Gonçalves
  • City:São Roque
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of expanding the existing factory unit to the west and south, with the construction of a new pavilion and an administrative building.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The site’s configuration contributed to the adopted solution, which sought to maximize the area of the industrial nave, leaving the southern part of the site for the administrative area. This area lies along the new proposed street, giving rise to a curved concrete building, marked by vertical aluminum profiles, which sought to differentiate itself from  the  industrial volume, highlighting its function as an administrativearea.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The east corridor, which covers the industrial nave, connects the administrative area to the existing building. With a strong plastic component, relating to the mold industry, it sought, by means of its language, to convey a concept of contemporaneity while associating the company's brand.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Roque, 3720,Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier d'Arquitectura J. A. Lopes da Costa
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryPortugal
Cite: "Steelform Factory Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura J.A. Lopes da Costa" [Edifício Fabril Steelform / Atelier d’Arquitectura J.A. Lopes da Costa] 19 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953585/steelform-factory-building-atelier-darquitectura-ja-lopes-da-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream