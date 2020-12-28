Submit a Project Advertise
  Rio House / PAULO MERLINI architects

Rio House / PAULO MERLINI architects

Rio House / PAULO MERLINI architects

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  Lead Architects:Paulo Merlini / André Santos Silva
  Country:Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project results from the remodeling of an old farmhouse located in a yet very rural city. By disassembling the poor materials of the old facade we discovered that the house was actually made up of three small houses built according to the needs of the former owner.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Section
Section
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This was the key premise for the creation of our project, maintaining the structure of the original volumes and assume their original shape uncovered, unifying them through a slab perforated by a central patio that fills with light the entire social area, located on the ground floor. A garden roof finish on this central slab offers a new intimate garden to all rooms and private areas of the house.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Diagram
Diagram
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In terms of materiality, our intention was to create a strong contrast between the two floors. On the ground floor a rougher materiality, denouncing the tectonic of the construction, transmitting the sensation of living inside a granite excavated mass, with a very strong relation with the exterior space.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

And in the upper floor, the geometry of the three original houses is denounced throw their materialization as pure white volumes, flooded with light. On this floor, the high right feet, the wooden shutters, the white and the wooden floors recreate the feeling of a typical Portuguese country house.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

