Mecanoo Designs New Scenic Maritime Center for Rotterdam

Architecture and design practice Mecanoo has created a new vision for an iconic Maritime Center along the Rijnhaven in Rotterdam. Located in the middle of the water, the project includes an undulating, organic building form made to contrast with the industrial nature of the surrounding port. Partly underwater, the design features a triple helix and is made as a place for maritime entrepreneurs, science and culture.

+ 8

As part of the ‘Rondje Rijnhaven’, the Maritime Center connects to the planned network of paths along and on the water. At low tide, the part of the building submerged underwater becomes visible, making the tidal difference of 1.5 to 2 meters tangible. A multi-layered route that runs under, along, over and through the Maritime Center gives shape to the design and structures the organization of the building. A formal ribbon wraps around the pavilions to create interaction between different program components.

Central to the developments in the port and Rijnhaven, the Maritime Center will act as a pivot for activities and serve the local area. It is part of the development vision for the Codrico Terrain drawn up by RED Company. With the approval of the development vision by the Board, the plan will be further developed and dialogue will be initiated with local parties. The plan aims to create a complete Katendrecht and the Rijnhaven as a new Rotterdam city center for the 21st century.

News via Mecanoo