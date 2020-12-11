Marina Lancheros Beach House / Giovanni Schettini Arquitectos

+ 33

Lead Architect: Giovanni Schettini

Engineering: Prisma

Landscape: Sallqa Jardines

Consultants: Trazzo Iluminacion

Collaborators: Baum Studio

City: Ancón

Country: Peru

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located on a Nautical Condominium of Lima North – Peru. The owners of the house choose a very challenging site to built it, on a foot of a cliff in front of the Pacific Ocean!!

The main requirement was to have all the spaces with a view, that’s why it was design on 6 levels from the street above to the pier in the sea. All this levels where connected in between by stairs, elevator and a cable car. The stairs and the elevator to communicate the interior spaces and the cable car to get to the pier from the main terrace.

The first thing you see, on the first floor, as soon as you get into the house is an open space (patio) with a perfect view of what you will going to experience on this place. As soon as you start descending more open spaces welcome the visitor surrounded of green all around. On the second level there’s a library and a game room. On the third, the private area composed by the main room, two secondary rooms and a family room just for the owners.

The third level is only for social with a big indoor dinning-living-bar with 3.80m height, opened through a perfect scenery of all Ancon Bay. This image is remarkable, there’s no other view like this! The terrace ceiling continues from the inside all through the outside helping the view perspective. Outside there’s an endless pool with a jacuzzi at a side.

From this floor you can access the pier with a cable car or stone stairs. This is a complete experience also; it feels like being in the Mediterranean, the concept of the condominium by the way! There’s another level just for guests below the social one. All these spatial and surroundings feelings were complemented with the material used inside, white natural pigments for walls and ceilings clear travertine and shihuahuaco wood (Peruvian amazon wood).