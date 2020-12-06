Loft Chartier / Studiocolnaghi

+ 22

Brazil Architects: Studiocolnaghi

Area: 84 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Vinicius Ferzeli

Lead Architect: Sabrina Hennemann

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Loft Chartier is a small well-located apartment. It is designed to host a young couple during weekends, so its main purporse is to be as practical as beautiful. The apartment itself has some qualities, like a corner window and a concrete slab. So, those were importante tools to compose the interior design. In order to contrast to the brutalist aspect of the apartament, we design a wood ceilling in the main entrance. So, this element also appear as a wall pannel which hides a door.

The wood floor is a tool to create the impression of a bigger space, as we have the same material on the wall and parto of the ceilling. At the entrance, there is na art piece. It is place on a blue wall to contrast to the Flavio Scholles’ yellow painting. In front of this art piece, there is a mirror and a marble pannel, which follows the hangers materiality. The furniture plays na important role in this project. Among the choices, there is a Saccaro armchair, Bubble, in a green fabric. The centre table composition there are a studiocolnaghi designed marble table, a Gustavo Bittencourt seat, Banco Iaiá (this designer is also responsible for the side wood chair), and a Saccaro Bubble leather puff.

The sofa is designed by studiocolnaghi too. There is another Brazilian design in this project, Guilherme Wentz. He is responsible by the wall lights, black side table (named Alça), and the pendente lights over the table. As it is a weekend loft, the bedroom hosts only the essencial. But, as essencial it is not possible to say obvious. The off white leather bed contrasts to the dark grey wall detail. The side tables have a nero marquina marble detail and the wardrobe is totally openned, to integrate to the rest of the bedroom. The concept is to create a space easy to use and to have space to place the suitcase during weekends.