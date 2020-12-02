Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo Design New Magazzino Museum Expansion

Save this picture! Rendering depicting aerial view of Magazzino Italian Art’s campus, including a new freestanding building.. Image Courtesy of J.C. Bragado & J. Mingorance

The Magazzino Italian Art museum is expanding its campus in Cold Spring, NY with a new pavilion by Spanish architects Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo. Following the museum's public opening in 2017, the new pavilion will be dedicated to special exhibitions and public and educational programs. The free-standing structure will feature flexible programming to enable the nonprofit museum to support its growing program and better serve its visitors.

Rendering depicting Gallery 1 in Magazzino Italian Art's new building.. Image Courtesy of J.C. Bragado & J. Mingorance

The Magazzino was launched as a new warehouse art space in the Hudson Valley devoted to Post-war and Contemporary Italian art. The latest addition comes after the acquisition of 3.5 acres of additional land for the new 13,000-square-foot pavilion. Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo designed Magazzino’s main building, and the expansion will create over 5,000 square feet of flexible exhibition and programming spaces as well as new visitor amenities, including a reading lounge and a café.

"Magazzino was launched with a commitment to serve as a cultural hub and vibrant community resource and to provide opportunities for inspiration and engagement with Italian art and creativity,” said Magazzino Italian Art Director Vittorio Calabrese. “Our program has grown increasingly ambitious over the past three-and-a-half years as we have grown as an institution. The new pavilion will enable us to better serve our community with expanded resources for visitors and provides us flexible spaces so that we can expand our programmatic offerings in Cold Spring.”

Rendering depicting front view of Magazzino Italian Art's new building.. Image Courtesy of J.C. Bragado & J. Mingorance

The new pavilion will be located adjacent to the main building and will mirror the structure in its rectilinear design. The structure will be made with a concrete facade and a series of skylights, adding nearly 3,600 square feet of new gallery space to the campus, including two light-filled galleries on its main level and a third gallery on its lower floor for the display of Murano glass, and ceramics. The lower level will feature additional programming space and a sunken outdoor courtyard. On its top floor, there will be a café and reading lounge with indoor and outdoor seating.

Rendering depicting flexible programming space in Magazzino Italian Art's new building.. Image Courtesy of J.C. Bragado & J. Mingorance

“Conceived to complement the existing museum building and reflect its elegant and simple modern design, the new pavilion brings a new dimension to the museum’s evolving campus,” said project architect Miguel Quismondo. “With strategically placed windows and skylights, the building introduces new opportunities for visitors to enjoy the beauty of the campus as it adds much needed space for the museum’s growing education and curatorial program and allows for the presentation of projects in new formats. I am thrilled to be working with my mentor Alberto Campo Baeza on the design for this new structure. This project reflects both the institution’s growth as well as Nancy and Giorgio’s belief and commitment to the Cold Spring community.”

Groundbreaking is expected to begin in spring 2021, with exhibitions and programs continuing uninterrupted at Magazzino’s main building.

News via Magazzino Italian Art