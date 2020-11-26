Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Pantera Filmes Studio / Matú Arquitetura

Pantera Filmes Studio / Matú Arquitetura
© Cris Farhat
© Cris Farhat

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors
Vila Buarque, Brazil
  Architects: Matú Arquitetura
  Area: 30
  Year: 2019
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cremme, Jardim do Centro, Plume, Traccia Mobile
  Lead Architect: Gabrieli Azevedo
  Design Team: Fernanda Lins, Bruna Marchiori, Ana Pernambuco
  City: Vila Buarque
  Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Pantera Filmes is a film production company located in São Paulo.
When they change address, they looked for Matú Arquitetura for a functional project that would solve the working space and the storage of the filming gear.

© Cris Farhat
Facing with this request, Matú explored creative ideas to concentrate workstation and gear storage through a single piece designed by themselves.

© Cris Farhat
Scaffold as a modular structure, with an urban and ephemeral character, articulates strength and varied possibilities of using it, which is why it was chosen as the main element of the design.

© Cris Farhat
Floor Plan
© Cris Farhat
The structure is strong and equally light, allowing natural light that favors the entire ambient. It also allows the modulation of uses, such as workstation, support for hooks and hammock and a corner reserved for relaxed meetings and breaks.

© Cris Farhat
The blackwood-clad is a backdrop for decorative objects such as old camcorders, pictures and favorite books, in addition to contrasting with purple, highlighting the company's colors.

© Cris Farhat
The presence of plants is essential to finalize the customer's order in its entirety. Besides being a personal hobbie, the wild aesthetic could not be lacking in the striking identity of this studio. Amid the vegetation planted in different pots, furniture was proposed as loose items subject to change as needed.

© Cris Farhat
© Cris Farhat
Project location

Address: Vila Buarque, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

