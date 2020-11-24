Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Itsu São Paulo Store / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store, Retail Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1776 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GstarSoft
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. For Itsu’s Store in São Paulo we adapted a property in the street Mateus Grou, originally a house, that during previous years underwent several interventions to house commerce and services.

© Pedro Kok
We invest in the relationship between the small building and its external areas. In the walk or with the eyes, we arrived from the street and its intense movement to a transition environment landscaped, created by the light metallic installation, support of suspended gardens.

© Pedro Kok
Plan - Layout
© Pedro Kok
As we walk through the store we noticed the beautiful garden at the bottom of the lot, with a coffee. Architecture, landscaping and lighting designed to provide a light and welcoming environment.

© Pedro Kok
Sections
© Pedro Kok
Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

