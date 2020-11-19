Submit a Project Advertise
  3. KPMB and Omar Gandhi Win Competition to Design Nova Scotia's New Art Gallery

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia has announced KPMB and Omar Gandhi Studio have won the competition to create a new gallery along the Halifax waterfront. The new gallery and arts district, located on the Salter Block of the coastline, was designed as a new AGNS that offers an array of accessible experiences for all senses, and at all scales. The final design embodies a vision of a place for all seasons, rooted in sustainability, connecting the city at the water.

As a central component of a new arts district, the design will be part of a larger public gathering place along the Salter Block that showcases contemporary art and public programs. The design aims to increase opportunities to access and experience art, celebrate diverse stories through the arts, and enhance the waterfront experience.

The winning team includes:

The arts district is one of only two remaining unencumbered major development sites on the Halifax Waterfront, and it is located on traditional territory of the Mi’kmaq people. Throughout the summer of 2020, three consultant teams developed conceptual designs for the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as part of a Waterfront Arts District in a bid to compete for the final contract.

News via Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

