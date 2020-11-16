Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MAD Breaks Ground on Museum of Migration in Rotterdam

MAD Breaks Ground on Museum of Migration in Rotterdam

Save this article
MAD Breaks Ground on Museum of Migration in Rotterdam

MAD Architects has broken ground on the firm's first cultural project in Europe, the FENIX Museum of Migration in Rotterdam. Commissioned by the Droom en Daad Foundation, the project builds on the history of the Fenix warehouse, once the largest warehouse in the world. MAD’s renovation of the warehouse aims to connect the history of Rotterdam with the city's present culture.

Courtesy of MAD ArchitectsCourtesy of MAD ArchitectsCourtesy of MAD ArchitectsCourtesy of MAD Architects+ 19

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

Located on the Katendrecht Peninsula, the Fenix Warehouse became a significant port of immigration in European history. As the team notes, throughout the past century, the Fenix warehouse has been entwined with the history of Rotterdam. This includes its destruction during World War II, and multiple repairs in the 1940s and 1950s. MAD’s founder Ma Yansong said, “From a distance, the platform and staircase look like a single entity, but when it’s in front of you, it stands as a sculptural work that invites you to explore. It both signifies the Fenix’s witnessing of Europe’s history of migration from the port, and symbolizes the future of the city.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

To preserve the building’s historical legacy, MAD’s renovation embraces the structure's iconic green steel windows and the concrete frame of the Fenix warehouse. In the building’s center, the facade and roof are removed and replaced with glass curtain walls and ceilings, and the glazing also frames the scheme’s centerpiece staircase structure. The team made the new intervention as two spiral staircases that extend from the ground and form an observation deck at the top.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

President of the Droom en Daad Foundation, Wim Pijbes, noted that, "A museum is a phenomenon that has a very strict idea and image in most people’s minds. I want to find a word that has a kind of hybrid function, a place, a platform, an agora." The FENIX Museum of Migration will have public entrances from both the riverside and the city. After its completion, the museum will hold an exhibition on the theme of "movement," with contemporary artworks and archives curated in collaboration with local and international art institutions.

News via MAD Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "MAD Breaks Ground on Museum of Migration in Rotterdam" 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951476/mad-breaks-ground-on-museum-of-migration-in-rotterdam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream