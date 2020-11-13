Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
  Ningbo Urban Construction Archives / DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center

Ningbo Urban Construction Archives / DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center

Ningbo Urban Construction Archives / DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center

© Shanxi Studio© Shanxi Studio© Shanxi Studio© CAAI Image

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Ningbo, China
  • Architects: DC ALLIANCE
  Area:  23688
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Shanxi Studio, CAAI Image, Small Stream Image
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 南京三惠建设, 宁波嘉瀚建材有限公司, 宁波江花玻璃科技有限公司
  Architect In Charge:Yi Dong
  Design Team:Yi Dong, Weiwei He, Jia Zhang, Chunwei Zhang, Jie Tang
  Client:Ningbo Urban Construction Archives
  • City:Ningbo
  • Country:China
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

Text description provided by the architects. City is composed by buildings, and buildings are constructed from different building blocks, which have special space and material attributes; hence, the history of city construction can be understood as history of fortification, and Ningbo Urban Development Archives is a collector of this history of fortification indeed. Base on the understanding of the city construction, we superimpose the two properties of “space” and “material” to support the concept of “masonry”.

© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

The object of masonry should first be the space itself, that is, taking the space as a block. This requires the deconstruction, classification and reorganization of the functional space of the archive building; and further externalizing its public, or private, or open, or closed attributes to form different sizes and virtual or real “space blocks”. Then build them orderly in the right place.

© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio
Diagram
Diagram
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

We hope that the history of fortification can be read intuitively on this building. Thus, we selected materials that can best represent contemporary urban construction activities: concrete, stone, bricks, glass, metal plates, etc.; they are randomly attached to the surface of the "block" to form a certain sense of disorder and chaos; and truly illustrate current state of the city.

© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

We are inspired by the ancient inscription bricks collected by Tianyi Pavilion and embossed the administrative names of Ningbo in various periods of history into seal scripts and then imprinted to the "blocks" to form an obscure but readable pattern system.

© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

In addition, in order to increase the texture of the glass blocks and create a hazy interior light and shadow effect, we used words and paragraphs about urban construction in "Kaogongji" and garden construction in "Yuanye" to be mirrored and printed with type composition on two glass curtain walls on the ground floor and float in the space. Thus, the glass material becomes a texture that can be interpreted, suggesting the function and cultural attributes of the building.

© Small Stream Image
© Small Stream Image
© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

In order to realize "masonry" in its structure, we cut the concrete structure of the entire building modularly. The structural components of more than three floors, including beams, floors, columns, stairs, etc., are all prefabricated construction. The concrete components were prefabricated and cured in the factory in advance with only relatively simple cast-in-situ on site. The accuracy of construction is improved and construction lead time greatly shortened. Therefore, this project has become a major breakthrough in the field of public building construction technology in Ningbo.

© Shanxi Studio
© Shanxi Studio

Address:Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

DC ALLIANCE
Glass Stone Concrete

Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Ningbo Urban Construction Archives / DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center" 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951218/ningbo-urban-construction-archives-dc-alliance> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shanxi Studio

宁波城市建设档案馆 / DC 国际

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

