ArchDaily's 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards are Now Open for Voting

Architectural visualizations have recently reached unthinkable levels, being a great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture. This is why we are proud to announce the first edition of the ArchDaily Architecture Visualization Awards, where we will award the best of the year.

For us, visualizations have become a powerful tool that has helped us to think without limits about the design of our future cities, buildings, and structures. This is why we are proud to launch thanks to IPEVO, Cove.tool and Concepts the 1st edition of the Architectural Visualization Awards: to find the best talent from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, helping us to visualize the future of architecture.

Over the coming weeks, your votes will result in 750 visualizations being filtered down to just 30 – representing the best in each visualization category: Exterior, Interior, and Conceptual. Read below for more details on how to submit your vote, and thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards is presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool & Concepts.

Cove.tool is an automated sustainability consultant. It is redefining building performance, 3D performance visualization, and parametric optimization by building smarter, more accurate models in a tenth of the time. With its intuitive workflow and geometry plugins, cove.tool is equipping everyone with tools to analyze energy, daylight, water, climate, and cost.

Concepts is a vector-based app for architects to sketch, plan and communicate home designs and client workflows. Sketch from home, office or virtual setting on an infinite whiteboard with designer tools and COPIC colors. Edit, iterate, then share flexibly with PDF or CAD-based software.

Founded in 2005, IPEVO prides itself on providing visual communication solutions that are innovative, intuitive, and powerful. Designed with its users in mind, IPEVO’s interactive Document Cameras allow Architects and Designers to create an environment in which they’re able to clearly visualize, create, and present their work.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of voting first to select a shortlist of 10 visualizations per category, and then to select the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the first stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to vote for one visualization per category. This stage starts on November 4th and ends on November 18th at 11:59 PM EST. After this, 10 visualizations per category will move into the final stage, starting November 19th and ending on November 25th at 11:59 PM EST. The winners will be announced on November 26th, 2020.

Save this picture! © Niko Smyrlis, Petros Babasikas, Savvas Kakalis, alexandros Tzoutsas

Eligible Visualizations

All submitted visualizations during the open call are eligible for this award.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each visualization belong to the offices and authors mentioned on each visualization page.

First stage

Starting November 4th, 2020, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite visualizations for each of the 3 included in the Awards. One nomination per category.

The first stage ends on November 18th, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST.

The 10 visualizations with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists' stage.

Finalists Stage

On November 19th, 2020, we will update the platform with the shortlisted visualizations and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end on November 25th, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST.

Save this picture! © Jun Seong Ahn, Majed Abdulsamad, Maria Isabel Carrasco, Haochen Yang

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/ava/2020

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on November 26th, 2020.

Winners of each category will receive a certificate and will widely be promoted on ArchDaily

The 10 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The first stage starts on November 4th and ends November 18th, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST.

The voting round starts on November 19th and ends November 25th, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST.

The winners will be announced on the morning (EST) of November 26th, 2020.

Important notes