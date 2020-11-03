Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Hassell + OMA & ArchDaily Presents: WA Museum Boola Bardip. An Architecture of Stories

Hassell + OMA & ArchDaily Presents: WA Museum Boola Bardip. An Architecture of Stories

Save this article
Hassell + OMA & ArchDaily Presents: WA Museum Boola Bardip. An Architecture of Stories

WA Museum Boola Bardip at Perth’s Cultural Centre, designed in joint venture by international design practices Hassell + OMA and delivered in partnership with managing contractor Multiplex, will be open to public on 21 November.

On 25 November, 10 am CET, OMA, Hassell, WA Museum Boola Bardip, and the Netherlands embassy in Canberra will join a panel discussion with a focus on the architecture of the Museum.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

Panelists
David Gianotten, Managing Partner – Architect, OMA
Paul Jones, Regional Director, OMA
Mark Loughnan, Principal, Hassell
Peter Dean, Design Director and Principal, Hassell
Alec Coles, Chief Executive Officer, Western Australian Museum
Marion Derckx, Ambassador, Netherlands embassy in Canberra

Moderator
Stephen Todd, Design Editor, Australian Financial Review

David Gianotten and Mark Loughnan will give a presentation about the Museum’s architecture. Panelists will discuss the significance of the project to Western Australia and a global audience, and its impact on the design of future museums.  

The online event, broadcast by ArchDaily, will be joined by live audiences at WA Museum Boola Bardip.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

About WA Museum Boola Bardip

Located in Perth’s Cultural Centre, WA Museum Boola Bardip provides spaces for exhibitions and events, and new retail and dining opportunities for the former museum, showcasing the State’s natural and cultural collections. Formed with renovated heritage-listed buildings and new volumes, the Museum has been conceived as a framework to share the diverse stories of Western Australia—a State characterised by its extraordinary people and places and home to the oldest continuous culture on earth, an increasingly diverse, multicultural population, and a world biodiversity hotspot.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

In the Museum, heritage and contemporary structures complement each other. Preserved and revitalised buildings on site include the Old Gaol dating from the mid-19th Century, the Jubilee Building built in 1899, the original Art Gallery, built in 1908 and Hackett Hall—the State Library's reading room built in 1913. New volumes wrap around these heritage buildings to create two core elements of the Museum: two intersecting circulation loops that offer a variety of curatorial possibilities, and a ‘City Room’—a public space at the Museum’s centre for cultural programs and daily activities. 

The two loops link the existing buildings and new volumes to create multiple visitor routes that connect exhibition galleries, event and program spaces, and commercial leases. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Museum’s collection with different perspectives and create their own experience. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

The addition of the new structures—including a large volume cantilevered over the Hackett Hall—has created a sheltered outdoor space, or the City Room. It is designed for public events, and accessible to everyone for daily gatherings. Visually connected to the two circulation loops inside the Museum, the City Room is the project’s focal point—at once inviting the public to explore the exhibitions, and encouraging Museum visitors to gather and exchange dialogues. 

The preserved historical buildings evoke the site’s social and cultural history. Clad with perforated metal facades, the new rectangular volumes shine under sunlight and glow in the dark. WA Museum Boola Bardip is a landmark in Perth’s Cultural Centre—for the city and the State.

  • Title

    WA Museum Boola Bardip: An Architecture of Stories

  • Type

    Panel Discussion

  • Website

    https://www.archdaily.com/

  • Organizers

    OMA, Hassell, ArchDaily

  • From

    November 25, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Until

    November 25, 2020 11:30 AM

  • Venue

    WA Museum Boola Bardip (Hackett Hall) + ArchDaily Online Broadcasting

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Hassell + OMA & ArchDaily Presents: WA Museum Boola Bardip. An Architecture of Stories " 03 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950585/hassell-plus-oma-and-archdaily-presents-wa-museum-boola-bardip-an-architecture-of-stories> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream