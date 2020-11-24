"Frozen Music" Video Series: an International Tour of Exceptional Buildings and Architects

Today more than ever, architects are facing high expectations for the design, function, and performance of their buildings. The challenge is to guarantee the comfort of inhabitants, while keeping sustainability at the forefront. The ability to implement secure technology that offers control (and reduction) of the energy consumption and overall carbon footprint of a building can help designers achieve both comfort and sustainability.

During this unprecedented era of social distancing and working from home, ABB with Katrin Förster have launched a video series called “Frozen Music” to keep architects and interior designers inspired and entertained during these uncertain times. Below is Episode #6, the VIETTEL Headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, designed by Gensler.

“Frozen Music” is a video series exploring and presenting some of the world's most superb projects and the architects behind them to a global community. There are episodes dedicated to a new residential complex risen from the ashes of old and abandoned buildings, great office spaces that help employees identify with their work environment and connect with each other, and a museum in which the play of light and shadow emphasizes the artwork.

“In any building, the context defines the future-proof and optimal solution” explains Katrin Forster “With ABB technologies, architects can also fulfill complex demands on sustainable and environmentally friendly design, and at the same time take care of the wellbeing and comfort of residents - no matter what size or purpose the building is."

Keep reading for an excerpt from a conversation with Katrin:

Katrin, why did ABB come up with the idea of a video series for architects?

"In a world that right now does not allow traveling, we came up with the idea to give architects a platform to have their projects introduced to a global community and how ABB solutions for smart homes and smart buildings helped them to realize their project. We introduce the designers, share their approach and their spirit and can discuss why these buildings are so successful.

At the end of each video we present installed ABB solutions in action and give the abstract expression 'smart building technologies' a real existence, something to grasp and understand. We think that architects are in charge today of consulting and educating their clients about 'smart technologies.' With our video series we are giving a helping hand to easily update on the latest solutions."

How did you select the projects?

"I am looking for projects from completely different countries and backgrounds. Careful building design takes the regional influences of climate into account, as well as material origin and perhaps cultural building traditions. This can be one step to lower the ecological footprint. But what did the architect do to further enhance the building performance? That is an exciting element."

Any previews of the next videos?

"Come with us to Chile, to China, to Finland, to Australia, to Turkey… We will take you around the world. Follow us here."