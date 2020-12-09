Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Reading, an Ocean / Cheng Tsung FENG

Reading, an Ocean / Cheng Tsung FENG

© Fixer Photographic Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Temporary Installations
Hsinchu, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Artist:Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Project Designer:Yu Cheng SHEN, Chan Wei HSU
  • Project Production:Chih Ying TANG, Yi Jun CHEN, Yi Fen WU, Cha Hui LIN, Ya Ting YANG, Hsiao Chih Hong
  • Exhibition Curator:Hsin Chih CHANG
  • Instructor:Taiwan Ministry of Culture
  • Organizer:Hsinchu City Government
  • Co Organizer:Shin Kong Life
  • Curator:Henghe Art and Creation Co., Ltd.
  • Wooden Structure:Yumu Manufacture & Research
  • Lighting Design:Oude Light
  • City:Hsinchu
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwanese artist Cheng Tsung FENG always focuses on traditional handcrafted culture. For the large-scale installation art for Hsinchu State Library, his subject is “Chinese Stitched Binding”, which is a kind of book binding method with a long history.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio

When the idea becomes text, the text falls on the paper, the paper is bundled through the rope, and it finally assembles together as a book. FENG transforms this binding craft from a plane into a three-dimensional curving unit (over 1000 pieces), then he combines the library's space to create a giant installation just like a big wave that is facing to people.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio

After the exhibition is over, this work will be carefully disassembled into thousands of books. FENG will hand-print the sketches and drawings of this work with numbers on the cover. These books will leave the building with people and go everywhere. People will write their stories in books, just like the history of reincarnation here for a hundred years.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio

Reading is like an ocean, it is boundless and endless, and we are like riding a small boat, wandering in the sea, through reality and fiction, between different identities and to everywhere of the world.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio

Project location

Address:Hsinchu State Library, Hsinchu, Taiwan (ROC)

© Fixer Photographic Studio

