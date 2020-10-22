RIBA's Latest Student Survey Highlights High Levels of Mental Health Struggles post COVID-19 

A recent study conducted by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) examined how architecture students have been affected by the pandemic. Examining 398 architecture students, the COVID-19 survey found that these young adults are under significant stress and are concerned about their future career. In fact, the results highlight that 58% of students are struggling with mental health and almost half are concerned about job prospects.

Students are under significant stress

58% of respondents told us that their mental health had deteriorated because of the COVID-19 crisis

39% said that their physical health had deteriorated.

45% were feeling isolated

39% were not keeping in touch with their peer group

Job roles have been directly impacted by the pandemic

10% of students had a job offer at a practice but it was withdrawn

9% have lost a part-time role

5% no longer wish to become an architect

Students are concerned about their future career

48% worry about being able to get a job as an architect when they complete their studies

Online teaching and learning is not a replacement for in-person learning

83% stated that online teaching and learning is suitable for only some parts of the curriculum

81% would be put off applying to a course that’s entirely online

58% feel it is good preparation for the digital future

Homeworking doesn’t suit everyone

25% say that where they live is not adequate for them to work in

25% say their equipment is not adequate for the work they need to do

Money is a concern

41% don’t feel they have the money they need to get by and the same amount are worried about their family’s finances

