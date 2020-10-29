Call for Entries: Gain Master's Program Admission and Scholarships with IE Architecture+ Prize

IE School of Architecture and Design is announcing the 7th edition of their IE Architecture+ Prize for young architects and designers, looking to attract top talent from around the world to take part in one of the school’s master’s programs for the upcoming academic year. For all those who believe that business and design are stronger together, if you graduated between 2010 and 2020 and were ranked in the top 25% of your class, you are eligible to compete for the IE Architecture+ Prize.

Winning entries will be awarded a scholarship towards tuition for the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design (commencing in April 2021). IE School of Architecture and Design is one of the leading schools in Europe, expanding the boundaries of traditional architectural and design education. Bringing together knowledge from many fields, including business, technology and management, along with critical thinking and creative approaches, IE School seeks to empower students to prepare themselves for a changing world. IE welcomes students who seek challenges and who aspire to become leaders in the dynamic and evolving world of architecture and design.

Registration

There are no registration fees for the IE Architecture+ Prize. Participants must register through the competition’s online platform: www.arquideas.net.

Submission

Participants will submit one architecture or design project realized during their last year of study in the format indicated in the terms and conditions. Submissions will remain anonymous until after the jury’s decision is announced.

Prizes

Winners of the IE Architecture+ Prize will receive the following prizes:

1st Prize:

Admission to the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2021–2022 academic year.

A scholarship worth €11,500 towards the program’s tuition fees.

Two 2nd Prizes:

Admission to the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2021–2022 academic year

A scholarship worth €7,000 towards the program’s tuition fees.

Five additional participants will be awarded a diploma as well as free application fees for their master’s program of choice.

The Jury

The winners of the IE Architecture+ Prize for emerging talent will be selected by the following jury members:

Antoinette Nassopoulos (master juror), Foster + Partners, London

Wong Mun Summ (master juror), WOHA Architects, Singapore

Lina Ghotmeh (master juror), Lina Ghotmeh Architects, Beirut-Paris

Jeronimo Van Schendel (jury advisor), Academic Director of Master in Business for Architecture and Design

Schedule

October 15, 2020

Registration period opens

Consultation period opens

December 8, 2020

Deadline for consultations

Registration deadline

December 11, 2020

Deadline for submission of proposals

January 8, 2021

Announcement of winners

Virtual exhibition

Summary