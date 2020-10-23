Submit a Project Advertise
  3. EcoResponsive Environments Wins RIBA Competition to Envision Runcorn's Future in the U.K.

Multi-disciplinary design practice EcoResponsive Environments has won the RIBA competition for the ‘Vision of Future Living’ in Runcorn, England. Designed for SOG’s Heath Business and Technical Park, the proposal aims to help attract interest from global investors and reimagine what the site's future might hold. The competition for the redevelopment of The Heath asked architects to consider how we will live, work and play in the future.

The winning entry for Heath Park aims to create a 21st century sustainable campus. Prachi Rampuria, Director and Co-founder of EcoResponsive Environments, said: “We are inspired by this vote of confidence in our complex-systems approach to design. As a relatively new practice, this win is a huge milestone for us. Working with an enlightened landowner, vibrant local and regional community interests, this is an exciting opportunity for a beacon project to point up opportunities for tomorrow's world. On behalf of the wider team, we would like to thank SOG and RIBA for this great opportunity.”

EcoResponsive’s proposal was selected because they provided a framework for the future of The Heath which weaves ideas for landscape, water management, food production and work with concepts for inter-generational living. The next steps are a feasibility study for the Heath Park program, and the outcome from the RIBA competition will be a factor in this process.

News via The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)

